PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Paramount Global $PARAA

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 28,615 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 243,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 67,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Paramount Global by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,335,000. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PARAA opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -563.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 0.05%.The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -666.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

