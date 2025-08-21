PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF $UITB

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance
UITB stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
