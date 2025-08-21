ProPetro Holding Corp. $PUMP Stake Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,817 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $4.6550 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $483.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.18. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $11.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $326.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.26 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on shares of ProPetro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ProPetro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PUMP

About ProPetro

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.