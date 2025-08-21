Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 10,496 Shares of REX American Resources Corporation $REX

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,004 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.29% of REX American Resources worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in REX American Resources by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in REX American Resources by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,089 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in REX American Resources by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in REX American Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $56.21 on Thursday. REX American Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $56.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.58.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $158.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that REX American Resources Corporation will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.