Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 11,394 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $RGR

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,394 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 748.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,928 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 96,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th.

Shares of RGR opened at $34.1570 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.18 and a beta of 0.07. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $42.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.95.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 1.07%.The business had revenue of $132.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.45%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 564 shares in the company, valued at $20,191.20. This represents a 93.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher John Killoy sold 8,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $317,656.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,098.59. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

