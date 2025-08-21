Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 4,155 Shares of Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,161 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDC. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 265,243 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 98,352 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,867,877 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $75,518,000 after buying an additional 288,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $6,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC stock opened at $75.64 on Thursday. Western Digital Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $78.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 5,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $426,827.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 154,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,795,820.54. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $94,887.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 40,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,084.32. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,518 shares of company stock worth $831,479. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDC

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.