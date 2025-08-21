Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 4,775 Shares of Paramount Global $PARA

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Paramount Global by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 8,991.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.04 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -367.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PARA shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.70.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

