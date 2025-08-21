Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 5,974 Shares of World Acceptance Corporation $WRLD

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 72.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in World Acceptance by 570.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $163.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $891.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.33. World Acceptance Corporation has a one year low of $104.99 and a one year high of $177.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 17.83 and a quick ratio of 17.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $132.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.38 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 14.29%. Analysts predict that World Acceptance Corporation will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $389,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,074 shares in the company, valued at $790,174.02. This represents a 33.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Way sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $64,320.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,200. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,656 shares of company stock worth $1,211,983 over the last three months. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Further Reading

