Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 600 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.2% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM opened at $59.3070 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.19 and a 1-year high of $64.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.15.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1,107,960 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 55.92% and a return on equity of 41.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 117.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares set a $71.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

