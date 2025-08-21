Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires New Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of FR stock opened at $50.0150 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $58.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.46 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 38.70%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.880-2.960 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.83%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

