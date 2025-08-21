Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,039,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,548,000 after acquiring an additional 576,468 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,428,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,051,000 after acquiring an additional 27,965 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,288,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,490,000 after acquiring an additional 376,689 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,827,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,445,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,760,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,016,000 after buying an additional 38,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $114.22.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $173,533.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at $903,200.55. This trade represents a 16.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPD stock opened at $119.3640 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.38.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

