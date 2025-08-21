Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $45,344,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $1,557,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,997,000 after buying an additional 200,622 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total transaction of $451,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,842.16. This represents a 22.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.67.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.7%

DPZ opened at $442.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $500.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $457.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.24.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 40.42%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

