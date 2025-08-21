Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 2,227 Shares of Fox Corporation $FOXA

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FOX alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 752.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,951,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 164,675.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,255,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth $63,125,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of FOX by 85.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,641,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,914,000 after purchasing an additional 756,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 54.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,886,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 668,553 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Stock Up 1.4%

FOX stock opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Corporation has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $60.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average of $54.14.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.88%.FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Cfra Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FOX from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $310,459.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,316.51. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.