Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 22,585 Shares of SpartanNash Company $SPTN

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,585 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2,098.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 164,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 156,584 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,096,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 118,863 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 324,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 107,125 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 100,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPTN. Wall Street Zen downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.90 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

SpartanNash Price Performance

SPTN opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. SpartanNash Company has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $899.66 million, a P/E ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 0.46.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 0.16%.The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

