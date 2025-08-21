Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 2,644 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 442.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.7%

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $86.5380 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $103.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.96 and its 200 day moving average is $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of -35.76, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.60%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.95.

About Estee Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

