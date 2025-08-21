Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 6,288 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. $JBSS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,677,000 after acquiring an additional 79,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 119,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $737.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.57. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.47 and a twelve month high of $100.87.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 16.98%.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 130.0%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.