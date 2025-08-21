Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gen Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of GEN stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. Gen Digital Inc. has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $32.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Gen Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

