Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 44.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 319.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 36.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $58,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,281,258. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $109.52 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.72.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 target price on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

