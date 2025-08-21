Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 116.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,029 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,373,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,489,000 after buying an additional 390,399 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $182,988,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,137,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,507 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,465,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,378,000 after purchasing an additional 740,007 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $68.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.41. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $82.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

