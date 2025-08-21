Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 112.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.6%

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $266.9630 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $293.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Zacks Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,938.32. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

