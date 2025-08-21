Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.70 Million Position in Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,384 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,011.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,739.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 40,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAHC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 2.2%

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.