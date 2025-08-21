Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. $BLMN

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,312 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.28% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $7,890,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 960,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 26,643 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 294.4% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.88.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Free Report)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.