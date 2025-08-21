Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. $VTLE

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTLE. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VTLE opened at $14.3950 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $38.02. The firm has a market cap of $557.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.04. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $429.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Vital Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vital Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

In other Vital Energy news, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $4,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,618,933 shares in the company, valued at $139,045,527.25. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

