Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. $PDFS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,693 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 30,548 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDFS. Wall Street Zen lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised PDF Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $19.26 on Thursday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $760.64 million, a PE ratio of 963.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

