Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.04 Million Stake in Lamb Weston $LW

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 114.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 215,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.30.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:LW opened at $55.0840 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.74. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 5.54%.The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.