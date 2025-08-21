Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. $FTRE

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,006 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Fortrea by 1,218.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Fortrea by 736.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $196,000.

FTRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fortrea from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fortrea from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRE opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $701.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.81. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 32,500 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $203,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 98,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,306.32. This trade represents a 49.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill G. Mcconnell sold 4,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $39,136.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 54,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,707.70. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,207 shares of company stock valued at $61,325. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

