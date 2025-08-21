Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hasbro by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Hasbro by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Hasbro by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $79.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -68.97%.

In other news, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $79,969.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,332.81. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

