Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Innovex International, Inc. $INVX

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,934 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Innovex International were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INVX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovex International during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovex International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 35,611 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Innovex International by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innovex International by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 211,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Innovex International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,876,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INVX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Innovex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Innovex International in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Innovex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Innovex International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

INVX opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.79. Innovex International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. Innovex International had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Innovex International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

