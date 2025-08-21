Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $130.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.14 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and thirteen have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $55.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,620,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,947,878.24. This represents a 0.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

