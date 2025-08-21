Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,761,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,326 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,058,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,631,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,821 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 15,023.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 287,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,368,000 after acquiring an additional 285,137 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

RVTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Revvity stock opened at $91.7070 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. Revvity Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $129.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average is $99.49.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $720.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.26 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.19%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 11.86%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

