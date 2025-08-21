Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 24,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 19,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price target on Aptiv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Aptiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Piper Sandler set a $70.00 target price on Aptiv and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aptiv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

Aptiv Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $75.1420 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $77.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 5.12%.The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

