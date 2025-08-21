Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in CVR Energy Inc. $CVI

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in CVR Energy by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 750,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after acquiring an additional 269,763 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1,203.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 264,143 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,181,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,876,000 after buying an additional 238,081 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 776,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 207,872 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after buying an additional 204,101 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVI shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered CVR Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

CVR Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $28.8880 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. CVR Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $32.67.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.11%. CVR Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVR Energy Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.