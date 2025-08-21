Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. $AHH

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,235 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 250.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AHH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.25 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $6.9250 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $717.87 million, a P/E ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.29 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

