Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Mariner LLC grew its position in Generac by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Generac by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Generac by 828.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,133,000 after buying an additional 150,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Generac by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,961,000 after buying an additional 16,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.06.

Generac stock opened at $189.4540 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $203.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.30. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 562,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,166,358.40. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

