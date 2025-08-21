Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 1,192 Shares of Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 34.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,609,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,177 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hologic by 18.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,655,000 after purchasing an additional 764,573 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,473,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,303,000 after purchasing an additional 69,878 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hologic by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,147,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,898,000 after purchasing an additional 668,086 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,770,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,723,000 after purchasing an additional 307,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Hologic stock opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

