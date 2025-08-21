Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 12,541 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. $TR

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $39.0630 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.44. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $40.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.19 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.