Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 15,458 Shares of XPEL, Inc. $XPEL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in XPEL were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get XPEL alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in XPEL in the first quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in XPEL by 308.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 12.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in XPEL by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XPEL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised XPEL to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPEL presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

XPEL Trading Down 2.2%

XPEL stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.83. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $47.23.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $124.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. XPEL’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

XPEL Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.