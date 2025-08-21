Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 17,916 Shares of AdvanSix $ASIX

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth $1,578,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,871,000 after purchasing an additional 29,963 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 601,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 113,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $32.00 target price on AdvanSix in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdvanSix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

AdvanSix Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE ASIX opened at $20.0410 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.60. AdvanSix has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.54%.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

