Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 31,485 Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. $CLB

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,485 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 33,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 92.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CLB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:CLB opened at $10.3350 on Thursday. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $484.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $130.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Core Laboratories has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.220 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

