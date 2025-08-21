Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited $AOSL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.26% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 820.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 94.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 117.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 13.93%.The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AOSL shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

