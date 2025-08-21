Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in TELUS Corporation $TU

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 71.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 112,425.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in TELUS by 10.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 175.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TU stock opened at $16.5350 on Thursday. TELUS Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.67%.The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Corporation will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3019 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on TELUS from $20.25 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Further Reading

