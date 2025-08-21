Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 57.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 173.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Up 1.2%

MKTX stock opened at $189.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.84. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.99 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MarketAxess

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.