Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. $XRX

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,728 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.29% of Xerox worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 110.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Xerox by 137.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 331.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 569.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John G. Bruno acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 259,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,814.50. This trade represents a 10.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 29,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $116,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,986.80. The trade was a 100.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 117,079 shares of company stock valued at $502,045. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xerox Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of XRX stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.71). Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Xerox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Further Reading

