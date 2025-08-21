Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 94,308 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 62.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 94,308 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 25.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,428,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,196,000 after purchasing an additional 288,003 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,839,000 after purchasing an additional 25,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 445,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 67,797 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBA opened at $37.5870 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $43.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBA. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

