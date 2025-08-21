Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Methanex (MEOH)

Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/5/2025 – Methanex was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2025 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperformer” rating on the stock.

8/1/2025 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2025 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2025 – Methanex was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2025 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

