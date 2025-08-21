Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Trading Up 6% – Should You Buy?

Research Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.01. 158,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 80,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Research Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $97.70 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,367,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 37,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 97,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 83.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 39,789 shares in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets.

Featured Articles

