Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Major Shareholder Buys $6,478,804.29 in Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 203,161 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.89 per share, for a total transaction of $6,478,804.29. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,681,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,529,540.56. This trade represents a 1.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 18th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 111,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,514,260.00.
- On Friday, August 15th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 339,863 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $10,678,495.46.
- On Tuesday, August 12th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 339,728 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,446,636.00.
- On Monday, August 11th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 457,508 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.34 per share, for a total transaction of $12,508,268.72.
- On Friday, August 8th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 448,887 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $12,254,615.10.
- On Friday, July 25th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 4,477,919 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,991,931.27.
Resideo Technologies Stock Down 1.2%
REZI stock opened at $32.0950 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $33.03.
Institutional Trading of Resideo Technologies
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth $127,290,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,239,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,374,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,419,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,196,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,084,000 after acquiring an additional 683,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley raised Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on REZI
About Resideo Technologies
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Resideo Technologies
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.