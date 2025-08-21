Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Major Shareholder Buys $6,478,804.29 in Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 203,161 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.89 per share, for a total transaction of $6,478,804.29. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,681,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,529,540.56. This trade represents a 1.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 18th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 111,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,514,260.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 339,863 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $10,678,495.46.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 339,728 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,446,636.00.

On Monday, August 11th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 457,508 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.34 per share, for a total transaction of $12,508,268.72.

On Friday, August 8th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 448,887 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $12,254,615.10.

On Friday, July 25th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 4,477,919 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,991,931.27.

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 1.2%

REZI stock opened at $32.0950 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $33.03.

Institutional Trading of Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.870 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth $127,290,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,239,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,374,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,419,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,196,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,084,000 after acquiring an additional 683,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley raised Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on REZI

About Resideo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.