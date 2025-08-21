Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Major Shareholder Purchases $3,514,260.00 in Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 111,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,514,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 12,132,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,117,071.22. This represents a 0.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, August 14th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 203,161 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.89 per share, for a total transaction of $6,478,804.29.

On Friday, August 15th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 339,863 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $10,678,495.46.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 339,728 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $10,446,636.00.

On Monday, August 11th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 457,508 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $12,508,268.72.

On Friday, August 8th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 448,887 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $12,254,615.10.

On Friday, July 25th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 4,477,919 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $99,991,931.27.

Shares of REZI opened at $32.0950 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.870 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,954,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,640,000 after purchasing an additional 156,536 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,664,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,065,000 after purchasing an additional 465,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,205,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,234,000 after buying an additional 223,063 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,196,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after buying an additional 683,714 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,290,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

