Resources Connection, Inc. $RGP Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,614 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.86% of Resources Connection worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 113,114 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,063,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 172,158 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Resources Connection from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Resources Connection Price Performance

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $154.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently -4.81%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.