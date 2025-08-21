Reviewing First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) & Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and First Business Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Financial Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 First Business Financial Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $64.3333, indicating a potential upside of 12.37%. First Business Financial Services has a consensus price target of $59.6667, indicating a potential upside of 19.84%. Given First Business Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than Enterprise Financial Services.

Dividends

Profitability

Enterprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Enterprise Financial Services pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Business Financial Services pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enterprise Financial Services has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Financial Services 21.28% 11.19% 1.29% First Business Financial Services 17.59% 14.22% 1.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services and First Business Financial Services”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Financial Services $552.16 million 3.84 $185.27 million $5.27 10.86 First Business Financial Services $262.38 million 1.58 $44.24 million $5.62 8.86

Enterprise Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats First Business Financial Services on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, small business administration, agricultural, consumer, and other loan products. In addition, it offers treasury management and international trade services; tax credit brokerage services; life insurance premium and sponsor finance; tax credit related lending; other deposit accounts, such as community associations, property management, third party escrow, and trust services; treasury management product and services; customized solutions and products; cash management; fiduciary, investment management, and financial advisory services; and customer hedging products, including international banking, card services, and tax credit businesses. Further, the company provides online, device applications, text, and voice banking; remote deposit capture; internet banking, mobile banking, cash management, positive pay services, fraud detection and prevention, automated payables, check image, and statement and document imaging; and controlled disbursements, repurchase agreements, and sweep investment accounts. Enterprise Financial Services Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri. The company offers real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, equipment financing loans and leases, floorplan financing, vendor financing, small business administration lending and servicing, treasury management solutions, and company retirement services. It also provides private wealth management for individuals, including creating and executing asset allocation strategies, trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment management, and access to brokerage and custody-only services. In addition, the company offers bank consulting consisting of investment portfolio administrative and asset liability management services, and commercial deposit accounts. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

